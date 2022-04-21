Rodrygo Goes celebrates 100 games with the biggest club in the world. The Brazilian arrived at Madrid with very high expectations since in Brazil it was said that he was a much better player than Vini Jr.
Probably, technically he is superior to his compatriot, but in this last season we have seen him apathetic, a player who did not transmit anything, who was given the confidence of ownership and did not respond. But everything changed. After spending several games on the bench, he arrived on the day of the comeback against PSG. We don’t know what changed in Rodrygo’s life that day he became another player. He went out to the green of the Bernabéu as if he had the devil inside and from there, the player is another.
We saw him make a great match against Mallorca, be the trigger for the comeback against Chelsea, come out in the second half against Sevilla and be the best to come back from 2-0 and we saw him yesterday against Osasuna as a differential player. But he is differential, especially when he listens to the Champions League anthem, Rodrygo has something that makes him different, we already saw him at 17 years old as he scored a hat trick against Galatasaray on the day of his birth as a star. There are only 100 games with the white shirt, hopefully another 100 will come, but with the Rodrygo of the last month.
#Rodrygo #celebrates #games #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply