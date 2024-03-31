Real Madrid is defeating Athletic Club in a match corresponding to matchday 30 of LaLiga. The meringues took the lead just in the 8th minute of this match thanks to a goal from Rodrygo. The Brazilian attacker had a long streak without scoring with the Madrid team.
The Brazilian striker made a great individual play to open the scoring. Rodrygo Goes dragged the ball to the edge of the Bilbao team's area and took a powerful shot to beat goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.
Below we show you a video of Rodrygo's great goal with which he ended his goal drought with Real Madrid. What a way to end the bad streak in front of goal.
According to information from MisterChip, Rodrygo had not been on the scoreboard for Real Madrid for 50 days. His last game was against Girona on February 10.
This is the second goal that Rodrygo scores against Athletic Club in this Spanish soccer season. His first score was achieved on the first day of this competition.
Through social networks, Real Madrid fans have surrendered to the Brazilian striker, especially after he kissed the club's shield after scoring.
