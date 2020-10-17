Turkish economist Dani Rodrik, winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences, was present at the event online Martha Stewart

The jury noted that my work addresses the question of how we can make globalization serve society. It may seem obvious that the goal of the global economy is to improve the material and social conditions of people everywhere. However, it is remarkable how our thinking about globalization has taken a strange turn in recent decades. Globalization has become an end, rather than a means.

Instead of asking how we can design international economic agreements so that each nation can enjoy the fruits of inclusive economic security and prosperity, we have asked what each nation should do to foster international trade and finance. The right and left of the political spectrum agreed that globalization was inevitable and only disagreed on the details of what each nation has to do to prepare for it. For the right, the response was to deregulate the economy and lower taxes; for the left, it was investing in skills, education and infrastructure. But in both cases, it was we who adjusted to global economic forces, and not the other way around.

It is as if globalization fell from the sky already formed and uncontrollable. In reality, of course, all aspects of globalization – the trade agreements and banking regulations that shaped it – were devised by particular interest groups. Banks, corporations, technocrats led the way and it is not surprising that they were the big winners.

The pandemic itself is a devastating example of how skewed the priorities of the designers of globalization were. Global rules prioritize economic and business reasons. Instead, we could have chosen to privilege different dimensions of our global interdependence. We could have built a globalization of public health, aimed at preventing and mitigating pandemics through global public goods, such as advanced warning systems, medical research, vaccines. We could have built a global environmental regime, addressing climate change through policies of decarbonization and adequate transfers of resources to the developing world. We could have made international labor organizations – UNESCO, UNICEF – as important and powerful as the IMF, the WTO and the OECD.

Therefore, I believe that the real question we face is not that of more or less globalization, whether we should be for or against globalization, but who should be taken into account while we define who makes up that we

I firmly believe that we can devise a globalization that helps societies manage both their economic and non-economic challenges, leaving aside visceral nativism and xenophobia.

I regard this award as an acknowledgment that such globalization is truly feasible.

Once again, I express my gratitude to all of you and to the people of Asturias.