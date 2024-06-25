Brazilian striker and Tunisian Esperance star Rodrigo Rodriguez dominated the spotlight in Tunisian football circles, not only because he led his team to win the league title for the 33rd time in its history and reach the final of the African Champions League, but also after he became the focus of conversation for many football followers and those demanding that he be granted Tunisian citizenship and join the club. “Eagles of Carthage”, similar to previous experiences, in order to untie the attacking weakness that the Tunisian team complains about.

#Rodriguez #naturalized #join #thequotEagles #Carthagequot. #agents #comment