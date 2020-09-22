Mirandés feels pretty bad playing at Heliodoro, which he has on his ‘cursed field’ list. It is that the Burgos have never won on the island, losing in nine of their ten trips. They have only been able to draw once and score a total of four goals.

The most recent visit was after confinement, on Wednesday June 24 and Rubén Baraja’s men thrashed 4-1 thanks to a great game by Luis Milla, author of two of the goals. Aitor Sanz and Dani Gómez completed the score. Marcos André scored the away goal that loomed the equalizer at the start of the second half.

The previous duel took place on Friday, March 3, 2017, being the only time that Mirandés added to Rodríguez López by drawing 1-1. Amath had advanced to those of José Luis Martí, but Salinas leveled shortly before the break. In the second half, the Blue and Whites did not find the way to overcome goal Sergio Pérez again.

All of the above was blue and white. For example, in the penultimate match, in September 2015, they thrashed 3-0 thanks to the two hits by Choco Lozano and another by Aitor Sanz.

Almost a year earlier, Tenerife won by the minimum thanks to Iker Guarrotxena, while in February 2014 they again achieved a bulky result: 3-0 due to the goals of Carlos Ruiz, Suso Santana (author, in addition, of both 3,000 from Tenerife in the League) and Ayoze Pérez. With that victory, Cervera’s men managed to win at home after two months without doing so.

The first time they saw each other was on October 4, 1970, in the Third Division of yesteryear, and Mirandés were already showing signs of how bad it would be on the island because the Tenerifeans thrashed 3-0 with goals from Mauro , Juanito and Cabrera. Until 2017, the only two times that the rojinegros had managed to score in the stadium had been in June 1979 (they lost 2-1) and in March 1980 (they were beaten 5-1).