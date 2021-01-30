That protest by the Buenos Aires Police against Governor Axel Kicillof, which led to the decision of President Alberto Fernández to withdraw funds from the City of Buenos Aires to grant them to the Province, now has a new epistolary chapter. The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzman, once again sent a letter to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to discuss the partnership, while the Buenos Aires government awaits a resolution from the Supreme Court of Justice.

In this second letter, the previous one he had sent a month ago, Guzmán indicated that “until the envisaged agreement enters into force,” the National Treasury will transfer to the CABA one twelfth of $ 24.5 billion on a monthly basis, “on account of the amount that we finally agree. ” And to the Minister of Economy he added that “in compliance with this article,” he a transfer of $ 2,243 million “corresponding to the month of January 2021 and the proportional month of December 2020”.

The formal framework of the discussion comes after the Senate sanctioned on December 20 Law 27,606, which approves the “Agreement for the Progressive Transfer to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires of Powers and Security Functions in All Non-Federal Matters Exercised in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires “, which dates from 2016.

The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Wado De Pedro, had sent a letter in December to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to summon him to a dialogue for co-participation.

Thus it was reaffirmed removes it from a coparticipation point carried out by Alberto Fernández, by Decree 735/2020 last September, with the aim of using these funds to respond to the wage protests of the Buenos Aires Police.

In the letter, the Government returns to urge the City to dialogue: “With the aim of giving continuity to the dialogue that the Ministry of the Interior and the Economy began at the beginning of the government administration, I reiterate the invitation to a meeting that allows us to build an agreement adequate to what is established within the framework of the institutional framework, “says part of the letter.

The letter that the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, sent to the Head of Government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for the partnership.

“We consider that the question for which I am writing constitutes a problem of an economic nature, which must be resolved on the basis of a correct and transparent technical analysis Guzmán continues. For this, it would be necessary to work jointly, in bilateral meetings, in which we technically analyze the assumptions and economic values ​​that determine the annual expense of the service duly transferred from the Nation to CABA, and its reasonable updating “.

And he concludes: “I am convinced that the spaces for dialogue – to which we are and will always be open from the National Government – strengthen democracy and federalism, and I also bet that we agree that consensus and agreements are necessary and will always be healthy for our Argentina and for the construction of an environment of stability and predictability “.

As in the first call, the Buenos Aires Government announced that they will not attend because they just went to the Supreme Court for the removal of those funds. What is the argument? “We would be validating a law that we ourselves denounce as unconstitutional before the Supreme Court. “

The letter that the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, sent to the Head of Government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for the partnership.

In addition, in the City they emphasize that “the dialogue should have been before of the Law and the decree that unilaterally broke the agreements that were already signed, in force and in execution “.

The new regulation establishes that, until the negotiations are concluded successfully, the Nation will send $ 24,500 million on a monthly basis, on account of the future arrangement. However, in the City they estimate that this amount is not enough to support the operation of the Metropolitan Police.

In the City Government, it calculates that this reduction translates into almost $ 45,000 million annually.

The full letter

HEAD OF THE GOVERNMENT: I ​​am writing to you within the framework of Law No. 27.606 approving the “Agreement for the Progressive Transfer to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires of Powers and Security Functions in All Non-Federal Matters Exercised in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires ”, held between the national State and the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires on January 5, 2016.

As you are aware, the aforementioned Law provides in its article 2 that, within sixty (60) calendar days of its approval, the National Executive Power and the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will agree, bilaterally, the annual expenditure that demands the transfer of services carried out and its quarterly update mechanism.

In this sense, and with the aim of giving continuity to the dialogue that began at the beginning of the Government’s administration from the Ministry of the Interior and the Economy, I reiterate the invitation to a meeting that allows us to build an agreement appropriate to what is established in the institutional framework. With which it would be essential that this occurs within the next 30 days, taking into account the term established in article 2 of Law No. 27,606.

We consider that the issue for which I am writing constitutes a problem of an economic nature, which must be resolved on the basis of a correct and transparent technical analysis. For this, it would be necessary to work jointly, in bilateral meetings, in which we technically analyze the assumptions and economic values ​​that determine the annual expense of the service duly transferred from the Nation to CABA, and its reasonable update.

I am convinced that the spaces for dialogue – to which we are and will always be open from the National Government – strengthen democracy and federalism, and I also bet that we agree that consensus and agreements are necessary and will always be healthy for our Argentina and for the construction of an environment of stability and predictability.

Complementarily, the provisions of Article 3 of the aforementioned Law establish that, until the envisaged agreement enters into force, the National Treasury will transfer to the CABA one twelfth part of twenty-four thousand five hundred million pesos ($ 24,500 million), on behalf of the amount that we finally agree on.

That is why, in compliance with this article, on the date of the date, two thousand two hundred forty-three million pesos ($ 2,243.00 million) corresponding to the month of January of 2021 and the proportional one for the month of December 2020.

Without further ado, and awaiting a favorable response to my invitation, I cordially greet you.