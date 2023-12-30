Now, after celebrating the Liga MX title, the América board is accelerating to finalize as soon as possible the assembly of the squad for 2024. Unfortunately for the club, there are several players who were not in the squad. discard list but who are considering taking a step aside in search of new sporting challenges as is the case of Sebastián Cáceres or for the simple fact that they do not have all the minutes they want on the field, a situation in which they live so much Richard Sanchez as Jonathan Rodriguezwho dream of being part of the Copa América and that is why they could leave the nest, report from Record.
Both players want to be in the next Copa América in the summer of 2024. In the case of Richard, he is still considered by Paraguay, but in a substitute role and almost always without adding minutes. For his part, 'cabecita' has not even been called by Bielsa and it seems that being on the bench that fact is not going to change.
Thus, the aforementioned media affirms that both the forward and the midfielder are open to leaving because they know that their role in Coapa is not going to change and requires ownership elsewhere to play the CONMEBOL tournament in June.
América's idea for the next semester is clear, to give way to very specific discards and to reinforce its losses with signings of a better sporting level, in this way two goals are met, maintaining the base of the championship and strengthening the bulk of the team line by line. squad.
