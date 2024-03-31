Real Madrid has 75 points, eight points ahead of Barcelona, ​​which is in second place, and 10 ahead of Girona, which is in third place, with eight rounds remaining.

Bilbao's hopes of finishing the season in fourth place and qualifying for the Champions League next season have been dealt a blow, as it is one point ahead of Atletico Madrid, who is in fifth place, and will play at Villarreal Stadium on Monday.

Rodrigo opened the scoring eight minutes after the start when he calmly fired a strong shot from the edge of the penalty area, which landed in the far corner after a quick start that Bilbao's defense failed to deal with, and the goal did not close in front of the Brazilian winger.

Aurelien Tchouamini almost scored with a powerful header from a cross from a corner kick before the end of the first half, but the ball went wide of the goal and Real failed to double the score.

In the 73rd minute, Rodrigo received a pass from his colleague Jude Bellingham on the right side of the visitors’ goal following a counterattack, which gave him time and space to enter the penalty area and shoot the ball into the goal from close range.

Bellingham returned from a two-match ban to replace Vinicius Junior, who was suspended in this match after receiving five warnings.

In stoppage time, the Santiago Bernabeu fans applauded warmly for Eder Militao, who returned to play with Real after being absent since last August due to an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was happy to see his Brazilian defender return to the field, as he said: “We are talking about one of the best defenders in the world and he is important to us. He needs time to adapt and return to playing. We need him in the final stage of the season.”

In the next match, Real will host Manchester City in an exciting match in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on April 9.

Regarding this match, Ancelotti said: “We know them very well, but we will focus on our performance. We need to perform more strongly than we did today, but we still have time.”

Bilbao will meet Real Mallorca in the Spanish King's Cup final next Saturday, and coach Ernesto Valverde quickly downplayed the defeat against Real Madrid, saying: “Now we will focus on what awaits us next week and the fight in the final. We have to face it with enthusiasm and motivation.”