Rodrigo Valle gained popularity in our country for his participation in some competition programs such as “welcome evening”, as well as for his sentimental relationship with his compatriot, the Argentine model Xoana González.

The bodybuilder was also in the eye of the storm after his innumerable problems with Xoana in different TV shows.

From accusations of infidelity, to a stormy divorce process with the content creator in onlyfans, Valle was always on everyone’s lips… but do you know what has happened to his life in recent years? Meet him here.

Who is Rodrigo Paz?

He is a 30-year-old Argentine model who has dedicated the last years of his life to bodybuilding. Precisely for this activity he has won the IFBB Category Men Physique competition five times. In addition, he was the champion of the Mr. Olympia Amateur medal.

Paz says that before dedicating his life to sports he used to drink, smoke and go out to nightclubs, but now he leads a much calmer day to day. “I needed tranquility in my life,” Valle declared.

What business does Rodrigo Valle have?

He currently has more than 200,000 followers on his Instagram account. And he has used his fame to venture into different businesses that he opened at the time of the pandemic.

“ With the pandemic issue, I looked for other resources: I opened my website, my gym, my supplement companies (…). Everyone looks for a way to invest in what they can ”, Said the former reality boy in an interview with Ojo.

On his website, the ex-husband of Xoana González shares part of his history in bodybuilding, and also sells a large number of sports products, such as: books to motivate him to exercise, healthy recipes, energy supplements, etc.

Rodrigo Valle opened a web page on healthy lifestyle during the pandemic. Photo: Capture/Teamrvpro.com

In addition, he has a YouTube page where he shares exercise routines and tips for leading a healthier lifestyle.

Who is Rodrigo Valle’s girlfriend?

The model maintains a relationship with a young Venezuelan named Andrea Roman, who presents herself as an athlete on social networks. Valle usually uploads a lot of content about her romance with Román for her thousands of followers.

“We are going to be nine months old. Happy and calm, which is important. She is Venezuelan. Her name is Andrea, 22 years old. We get along… we’re almost living together ”, Said the Argentine in January of this year for El popular.

Rodrigo Valle to Xoana González after announcing the wedding: “Take care of your relationship more than ours”

According to the Argentine, Xoana González failed in fidelity during the five years of their relationship. As you remember, she confessed that she had betrayed him with her friend out of “revenge”.

The bodybuilder and his ex-partner cut off communication, which is why the wedding announcement took him by surprise. “Let him take more care of his relationship than he did for ours,” was the message from the ex-husband of Xoana Gonzalez.

He even asked her to invite him to his wedding. “Since I couldn’t eat at my wedding, unless he invited me and if I could eat something,” she said.

Xoana González to ex-husband for mentioning infidelity: “It was an act of revenge”

Xoana González left a forceful response to her ex-husband Rodrigo Valle, after the athlete hinted that there was a case of infidelity in his marriage. The popular model used her social networks to show that she did not commit infidelity during her marriage and that the episode of her “affair” with Rodrigo Valle’s best friend happened when they were distanced from she.