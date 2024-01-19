Samantha Batallanos He was in the public eye for a long time after accusing and denouncing Jonathan Maicelo of physical assault. Today, some time after the event, the model and ex Miss Grand He turns the page and finds himself, as Rodrigo Valle claims, dating Xoana Gonzáles' ex-partner, whom he would have met at his gym.

What happened to Samantha Batallanos and Rodrigo Valle?

Rodrigo Valle surprised by stating that he is dating Battle us. She detailed how he met her and what she is like to him: “I had never seen her. We started giving each other 'likes' (on her photos) and from there we started writing to each other and I invited her to my gym one day to try because I give a more personalized service, she liked it and started coming”, he stated for Trome.

The time when Samantha was supported by a mysterious man. Photo: LR composition/ATV shots

He added: “See you later, training, we go out to eat, no problem,We are both single and calm. For now we are friends, later you don't know, in this life you never know anything.”, he sentenced. Then he said: “We go out to dinner a couple of times a week, we go to the pool, we see each other every day because she comes to train, but we don't go out to parties because I don't go out, she doesn't drink, neither do I, It is not our environment.”

What did Rodrigo Valle say about Jonathan Maicelo?

Valle stated that he found out about the complaint through the media, but he did not talk to her about the issue: “When we are together we don't talk about ex-partners. We focus on our things, on knowing ourselves more, we are not interested in what happened before. Obviously I found out about things through the media, but he already managed to solve it.”

