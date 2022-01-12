Rodrigo Ureña and Héctor Quiñones: the arrival in Tolima fell

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rodrigo Ureña (right). of America, in action against International.
Rodrigo Ureña (right). of America, in action against International.
The Ibagué club released the news in a statement.
January 11, 2022, 09:37 PM
Tolima It continues to prepare for the challenges it will face in 2022, with its sights on the League and improving recent participations in the Copa Libertadores, but reported this Tuesday that the players’ business fell Rodrigo Ureña Y Hector Quiñones.
Both ceased to be America players and were linked to the Tolima institution, as reported by the club “The players Héctor Quiñones and Rodrigo Ureña did not pass the relevant medical examinations, this situation did not allow them to be linked”.
No one knows of his future
The chips moved by the red box are to be admired, which continue to make up the entire squad, to be able to fight on both fronts.
However, the two names will not arrive, despite the efforts made by the parties involved.
The future of Ureña and Quiñones is not known either.
sports
January 11, 2022, 09:37 PM
.
