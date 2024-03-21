Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Brazilian Rodrigo Mendes, one of the stars who contributed to Al Ain winning the 2003 AFC Champions League title, confirmed that the current generation is capable of repeating the continental achievement and continuing the glorious journey of “Al-Zaeem.”

Rodrigo's speech came in the first episode of the documentary program “The Legend” on Al Ain Channel, and he said, “I believe that Al Ain is capable of embracing glory, and winning the historic quadruple in the current season, in comparison with the positive situation that the club is experiencing, thanks to the unlimited support it has received from the leadership.” The club, the high technical capabilities of the team’s players, and the strong public support for them in all fields.

Rodrigo expressed his great pride and pride in wearing the Al Ain logo, which is considered one of the best clubs in the world for him. He said, “The club’s facilities and the mechanism by which it operates are not found in many European clubs, and Al-Zaeem is currently considered one of the best clubs in the world.”

Regarding the most important reasons that led Al Ain in 2003 to win the continental title and win the league and super championships, he said, “The atmosphere was stimulating, beginning with the sponsorship and support of the club leadership, passing through the quality of the distinguished national players, and at that time the team included 9 international players, in addition to a number of national team players.” Olympic, and a technical staff at the highest level, led by Frenchman Abdelkarim Metsu, leading to great public support, which I felt practically in Al Ain’s last match against Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia in the current AFC Champions League.

Rodrigo admitted that he did not want to leave Al Ain, after the great successes it achieved in a short period, and said, “Sometimes we make decisions in our lives that are related to fate, but I am happy to return again to Al Ain to support the team closely, because the “leader” means a lot. I won the most important tournament in my career with him, which is the AFC Champions League, and I lived in the city the most beautiful and wonderful moments of my life.

The Brazilian player chanted some of the “Aynawiya chants,” which he confirmed had not faded from his memory. He said, “I memorize many of the chants. As soon as I enter the place now, and after 20 years, I have a wonderful feeling, because I was here and one of the fans’ favorite players, and I felt their unlimited support.” For us, and when they chanted songs, I was waiting for them to encourage me. The fans are one of the most important weapons that Al Ain has, so their presence next to us was important.

The Brazilian revealed his view of the best generation in the last two decades, and said, “In 2003-2004 we achieved the ‘treble’, and at that time we had a group of distinguished players and some in the national team, and we succeeded in achieving the goals, and in 2018 there was a wonderful generation that was able to achieve To the final of the Club World Cup and play a historic match against Spanish Real Madrid, and I was proud to watch Al Ain in the match and happy as well, because I consider myself part of the history of this club.

The player concluded by expressing his overwhelming happiness for obtaining the legend card that gives him a designated seat in the stands of Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, next to the rest of the club’s legends. He said, “I am pleased with this appreciation that I have received. There is a place for players who contributed to writing part of the club’s history. I am happy to have obtained the “Legend Card” and have become part of the history of this entity.”