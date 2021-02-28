Rodrigo Tapari, the former vocalist of the group Burst, He surprised all his followers by revealing that he will become a father for the second time.

Through his social networks, the Argentine singer shared the news with his fans by publishing a tender video in which he announced that his wife, Antonella Valenzuela, wait for a child.

In his Instagram post, the artist told what his baby’s name will be and assured that he will be his daughter Luciana’s new adventure companion.

Before this news, his followers did not take long to send him their good wishes.

“Congratulations and bless”. “Congratulations friends, beautiful news.” “How nice congratulations. The little boy is coming. May they always be very happy, “read the comments.

Likewise, his wife also wanted to share her emotion and, through her social networks, expressed the happiness she feels to be waiting for her second child. He also stressed that his life is in full swing.

“The love that makes me happy, the love that God restored, the one that fills us with happiness and fulfillment. Happiness exists and we discover it from the hand of love at its best ”, said Tapari’s wife.

In addition, he added a biblical quote: “Only one can be defeated, but two can resist. The three-strand rope does not break easily! ”.

As it is recalled, after his departure from Ráfaga, the singer Rodrigo Tapari dedicated himself to his career as a vocalist and had a participation in the program Singing 2020.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.