His decision is made known after the confession of the constituent, who said publicly in early September that he did not suffer from cancer, as he had indicated in the past. This caused a political scandal, since his supposed illness gave him popularity in the campaign to elect those in charge of writing the new Constitution of the country.

The Chilean constituent Rodrigo Rojas Vade resigned this Monday in a “symbolic” manner as deputy vice president of the Convention that drafts the new Constitution of Chile. This, after confessing that he does not suffer from cancer in an interview published by the newspaper ‘La Tercera’, on September 4.

The 37-year-old activist confessed to pretending to have the disease to gain popularity. The revelation sparked a political scandal in the country.

“I make this video to communicate my resignation from the Constitutional Convention, since I will not attend again, connect remotely or participate in any vote. His role is too important to be a difficulty in its operation or result,” said Rojas, who was also one of the faces of the social protests of 2019.

Rojas added that “the new Constitution must reflect a dignified country, where those who make mistakes, recognize them and assume the consequences.”

However, his resignation is symbolic, since it is a non-renounceable position. That is why Rojas assured that “as soon as mechanisms exist to present” his formal resignation, he will “use it.”

Rojas took advantage of his social networks to ensure, also, that he suffers from another disease. “I want to tell the truth, because I can no longer support this. The disease that I have is not cancer, it is a diagnosis that I could not recognize eight years ago due to the stigma of society,” he said. Finally, he took the opportunity to apologize to all Chileans.

Rojas declared having invested thousands of dollars in medical treatments

The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the case on September 7. This Friday, Rojas was questioned by the national police. Tomás Ramírez, the activist’s lawyer, hopes that the Prosecutor’s Office will refuse to bring him to trial since he considers that “his client did not commit any crime, although his conduct has been tremendously socially condemned.”

Words that match those of Rojas. “I have made very serious mistakes, but no crime: my illness is real and the money I received in a solidarity activity was used to settle debts acquired due to my medical problems. I am not a criminal, I am someone who made a mistake,” he said.

The constituent had assured in his declaration of patrimony that the expenses destined to treat his “cancer”, had indebted him for an amount greater than 35,000 dollars.

The Constituent process in Chile was born out of the 2019 protests

In July, the assembly of which Rojas is a member began the drafting of the new Constitution at the hands of independent citizens and mostly progressives. The new Magna Carta will be the first since the one drawn up during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Rojas Vade based his campaign after the 2019 protests on the alleged cancer he suffered. July 4, 2021. © Esteban Félix / AP

The writing of the new Constitution was one of the demands of the protests, unleashed by a deep social crisis in Chile in 2019. It was then that Rojas, nicknamed ‘Pelao Vade’, stood out. Then, the activist became known for his claims for the prices of chemotherapy treatments.

Soon after, the 37-year-old Chilean became one of the founders of the People’s List, a group of left-wing independents. This group was the third most voted force in the constituent elections and for many it symbolizes the rejection of the traditional parties.

With EFE