The head of the Central Court of Penitentiary Surveillance, José Luis Castro, has granted conditional release to Rodrigo Rato, former vice president of the PP Government, for being over 70 years of age, having paid the civil liability in full and because he carried out a restorative justice program, as recorded in a car.

Rato (born March 18, 1949) had been semi-released since October as he progressed to third grade. Now it is applied, at the proposal of the Victoria Kent Social Insertion Center, article 196.1 of the Penitentiary Regulations, in a decision supported by the Prosecutor’s Office.

As positive aspects, it is cited that he presents a favorable prognosis for reintegration because he voluntarily entered prison, the age of the criminal acts or that since October 1 he has been serving a sentence in the “modality of life in a telematic semi-freedom regime,” according to the order dated February 11 in advance by ‘Vozpópuli’, which adds that Rato has also obtained permission to travel several days to London to see his daughter.

Restorative justice



Among the aspects that the judge assesses, it is also included that the restorative justice program with CONCAES has been carried out “in a positive way”, as well as having an “adapted” prison behavior or having the civil liability paid in full. In other words, all the requirements for parole are present except for having extinguished three-quarters of the sentence, which reaches March 7, 2022.

The judge recalls that conditional release entails that Rato remains in family or fraternal custody, since he must be subject to the care and surveillance of whoever he designates, with the obligation to reside in the place that he previously communicates in order to be located for the monitoring of the prison social services, as well as to communicate any changes.

The former economic vice president in the Government of José María Aznar entered prison in October 2018 when the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence imposed by the National Court to four and a half years for the case of the ‘black’ cards of the extinct Caja Madrid .

In October, the Penitentiary Surveillance Court of the National Court granted the third degree to the former president of Bankia and the IMF under telematic control, a decision that was communicated two days after hearing the sentence that acquitted him for the IPO of the bank that he directed.