The trial on box b of the PP, which took two intense days in a row this week with the testimony of three former secretaries general of the party and two former presidents of the Government, has entered this Thursday in a third session that has served as an epilogue to the parade before the court of former senior officials of the conservative formation. Two former ministers of José María Aznar, Federico Trillo and Rodrigo Rato, have appeared this Thursday and have taken the opportunity to also stand out from the Bárcenas papers. As they have repeated, as their former colleagues did before, they never received any bonus. And they also do not give credibility to the parallel accounting that the popular ex-treasurer had in his own hand, despite the fact that two rulings by the National Court and the Supreme Court have deemed it accredited.

Dressed in a mask and via videoconference, Trillo and Rato have not left the script. “I do not recognize myself [en esos asientos contables]. Nor do I recognize the validity of those papers, “stressed the first of them, who held the Defense portfolio from 2000 to 2004.” I don’t understand why my name appears. It does not respond to any economic relationship that I had with the party at that time. I do not know those notes. I do not know who has prepared them or their intention ”, added the second, vice president of the Government between 1996 and 2004, and later sentenced to jail for the case of the cards. black of Caja Madrid and currently prosecuted for the alleged fraud of more than 8.5 million euros – the Prosecutor’s Office asks him for another 70 years in prison.

Their names appear on the Bárcenas papers. “R. Time ”has a recipient of 61,663 euros between 1999 and 2004.“ Federico Trillo ”, of more than 30,000. To these figures are added other entries under the concepts of “R.” or “Federico” (the latter, for more than 200,000 euros), which Bárcenas claimed was referring to the two of them. In fact, during his statement as a defendant on March 8, the former treasurer expressly designated them as recipients of bonuses. To Trillo, he said, he even gave the money in hand. Rato, on the other hand, was given by Álvaro Lapuerta, his predecessor in office.

“As far as I’m concerned, they are false”, Rato defended himself this Thursday: “I repeat it again. I do not know its origin and its veracity. I do not know those entries. They have nothing to do with me. I don’t know what they represent and I can’t speculate about it, ”he reiterated at the insistence of popular accusations. In the same vein, Trillo has pronounced: “I do not acknowledge my person, nor charges that I have received […]. In the PP nobody calls me Federico, but Fede or Federico Trillo ”.

Trillo y Rato, in a file image taken in Congress. Rafa Samano / Cover / Getty Images

During his interrogation, Trillo has gone further when it comes to marking distances with the Bárcenas papers, revealed by EL PAÍS on January 31, 2013. As he has assured in court, he never cared about them. “I had no knowledge of allusions or references to [mí] nor any amount until I returned from my mission in London and was called to Congress, ”said the former Defense Minister, who served as ambassador to the British city until 2017. In 2018, he had to appear in Parliament before the commission of investigation opened by the presumed irregular financing of the PP. “No judge ever called me to testify. I am not even summoned in the proceedings ”.

The two ex-leaders of the PP have followed the path marked in previous days by their former colleagues. Like the two former presidents of the party (José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy) and four former general secretaries (Francisco Álvarez Cascos, Javier Arenas, Ángel Acebes and María Dolores de Cospedal), Federico Trillo and Rodrigo Rato have eluded any knowledge or responsibility about the accounts of the formation during its stage in the political force.

“Was it related to the party’s finances?” A lawyer asked Rato.

—Never, none […] I neither hired nor knew the amount of the electoral campaigns – the former vice president of the Government has responded.

“The general secretary and the president had nothing to do with the management,” Trillo has also defended, thus leaving any responsibility in the hands of Bárcenas. According to the former Minister of Defense, the treasurer gave an account to the leadership on the finances of the training in an act “briefly.” “But no one was interested in it,” he alleged, before starring in a clash with one of the lawyers: “How long is the story!”, He blurted out when they questioned him about the role of Lapuerta. “It is not a story, it is a question,” the lawyer replied. “It is a tale. Because it is false. I had a wonderful relationship with Mr. Lapuerta. There the story has come out a frog ”.

This has not, however, been Trillo’s only brush with the prosecution attorneys. At another point during the interrogation, one of the lawyers reminded him that Bárcenas had declared in July 2013 that the money had come from box b to pay him the defense for the complaints he received for the Yak-42 case, the death in 2003 of 62 Spanish soldiers in a plane crash in Trabzon (Turkey). The ex-treasurer’s annotations reflect alleged payments to Trillo for 51,000 euros from July 2003 – the air accident was in May – to July 2006. The former minister, clearly upset, has affirmed that both he and his collaborators who were denounced had paid for the defense “Cleavage” among all. “I will not go over the Yakolev […] It has caused and has caused me enough pain, ”he added to settle it.