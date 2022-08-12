Netflix’s adaptation of Pedro Paramothe seminal work of Juan Rulfo, finally has a director and it is none other than Rodrigo Prietoone of the most important cinematographers in international cinema and Martin Scorsese’s favourite.

Rodrigo Prieto, now director of Pedro Páramoreceived the news while he was shooting Killers of the Flower Moon, the new film by Martin Scorsese. Until now, the Mexican photographer has not debuted as a film directoralthough he has produced and directed two shorts.

East It will be his first job as director in charge and in which he will be able to show a more personal vision that is not only visualas he has done with his work over the years, which has earned him several Oscar nominations and the trust of one of the most important directors in Hollywood history.

Pedro Páramo by Juan Rulfo will have a new adaptation | Source: Juan Rulfo Foundation

During the Que México Se Vea event, Rodrigo Prieto confessed what it was like to know himself as director from one moment to another:

“I was in this world of Oklahoma and the Osage Indians and all of a sudden Stacey told me that Netflix had the rights to Pedro Páramo. She asked me if he would encourage me to direct and I said: ‘Yes, go!’ They are one of those things that instinct tells you, I don’t know what it is, obviously the moment struck me and I said can I?, but something told me ‘yes, go’ and well here we are. I’ve been getting into it ever since, even after that I was shooting Barbie and half my brain (was) on Pedro Páramo. It has been an interesting journey”

Pedro Paramo It is one of the most important literary works in history., not only in Spanish speaking but of any literary register or tradition. This has a film adaptation made in 1967 and directed by Carlos Velo.

This will be the first modern adaptation to be made and will be in charge of one of the most important filmmakers in the country and with the auspices of Netflix. Pedro Páramo is considered one of the crucial pieces to understand both the Mexican worldview and costumbrismo and the realities of the 20th century.

