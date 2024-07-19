Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 20:55

The president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), spoke about the global cyber blackout this Friday, the 19th. The parliamentarian used the moment to reaffirm the importance of regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in Brazil, a matter that is being processed in the Senate based on a proposal prepared by him and with the rapporteur being Senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO).

“This environment alerts us to the risks of cybersecurity, and reminds us that it is essential to regulate artificial intelligence, a project I authored, so that we have a clearer, safer and more appropriate scenario in relation to the use of virtual tools and their practical effects on society,” Pacheco said in a public statement.

The AI ​​regulation project is being analyzed by the Senate’s Temporary Committee on Artificial Intelligence (CTIA), which was created in August 2023 to debate the topic. On Wednesday, the 17th, the President of Congress extended the CTIA’s operating time for another 60 days.

The text defines the limits within which AI can be used, with a classification according to the degree of potential danger to society, in addition to the creation of a regulatory system to supervise and monitor the use of the technology. Congressmen have not yet reached a consensus and the vote has already been postponed three times, with the last time CTIA president Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG) said there was no rush to vote on the rapporteur’s opinion.

“We will not vote until we have clarified all of this point by point. Most of it has already been considered in the debate. If we let it happen, the various sectors will want to control this project and we have to vote for the sovereignty of the country,” Viana said on July 9.