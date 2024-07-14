Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) released a statement this Sunday, the 14th, in which he condemns the attack against former US President Donald Trump and wishes the Republican a speedy recovery. In the text, Pacheco says that it is necessary to seek democratic and peaceful coexistence in politics.

“Extremist and violent acts have been occurring all over the world, not only in the political sphere, and an urgent reflection on this permanent state of hatred is required. Either we expand the search for peaceful and democratic coexistence, or we will see other tragedies happen,” says Pacheco, in the note.



