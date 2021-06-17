The former mayor of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia was vaccinated against covid-19 this Thursday (June 17, 2021) at the Píndaro de Carvalho Municipal Center, in Gávea, a neighborhood located in the south of Rio de Janeiro. The information was disclosed by Maia in her profile from Twitter.

“Today came my day!! A lot of emotion. I was vaccinated at the Píndaro de Carvalho Municipal Center, coordinated by the director Dr Rosângela, my thanks to her and her entire team. I also want to thank all health professionals, what they are doing for us Brazilians!”, said Maia.

The congressman is in the age group that can already receive the immunizing agent in the city. According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro, people aged 51 or over can be vaccinated at vaccination points distributed throughout the city. However, the type of immunizing agent received by Maia was not informed.

Maia ended the publication by thanking the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Pais (PSD), and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB).

“Also to Mayor Eduardo Paes, that anticipated the vaccination schedule. And thank Governor João Doria. If it weren’t for him, the Brazilian government would not have started the process of purchasing vaccines”, wrote used hashtags #SUS #Vaccine Yes and #VaccinesSave.



continue reading