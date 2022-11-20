The episode took place this Sunday (Nov 20) at a hotel in Praia do Forte; called a “thief”, Maia makes the “L” for Lula

Former President of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia (PSDB-RJ) was harassed this Sunday (20.Nov.2022) at the Tivoli Ecoresort Praia do Forte, on the north coast of Bahia. When leaving the hotel restaurant to shouts of “thief”, the deputy made an “L” with his hand, a typical gesture of supporters of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Maia was approached and filmed while queuing to be served at a hotel restaurant. In videos circulating on social media, a man calls him “scoundrel” and a woman asks: “Everything you stole from us, left undone, that slowed down the country, is delicious?🇧🇷

Watch (1min20s):

Next to Rodrigo Maia was economist Vanessa Rahal Canado, who worked for a period on Paulo Guedes’ team, at the Ministry of Economy, taking care of tax reform.

Both calmly and unsuccessfully asked the people to stop hostilities.

🇧🇷For what? Are you happy? Do you put your head on the pillow?” says the woman who approached him.

O Power360 contacted Maia, but until the publication of the text had not received a response. The space remains open.

In another video, Maia appears leaving the restaurant under shouts of “thief” and “motherfucker🇧🇷 In response to the curses, the deputy makes an “L” with his hand, a gesture that became known as a declaration of support for Lula.

In the 2022 elections, Maia declared vote in PT. His father, the former mayor of Rio de Janeiro cesar maia (PSDB), was a candidate for lieutenant governor on the ticket of Marcelo Freixo (PSB), which had state deputy André Ceciliano (PT) as a candidate for senator.

PSDB state president in Rio, Rodrigo Maia, decided not to run in this year’s elections and will be without a mandate from February 2023.

From August 2021 to October 2022, he was State Secretary for Projects and Strategic Actions of São Paulo, in the government of Rodrigo García (PSDB). He resigned from office after Garcia declared support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of the elections.