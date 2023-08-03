Iván Márquez in Bogotá, in September 2017 Fernando Vergara (AP)

July has been the month of the alleged deaths of Iván Márquez, both in 2022 and 2023. And August has been the month of resurrections. The leader of one of the two main dissidents of the extinct FARC released a recording among his troops on Wednesday with which he seeks to dispel the rumors of his death, which emerged a few weeks ago. After the disclosure of the audio on Caracol Radio, the repercussions were not long in coming. “The news of the death had worried us. I am glad that he is alive and that he is in the role of contributing to total peace,” former FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño, known when he was under arms as Timochenko.

Márquez chose a phrase from Abel Antonio Villa, a cordon player from Magdalena, to make it known that he did not die in Venezuela, as the CM& news program reported at the beginning of July. “Abel Antonio does not die yet, Abel Antonio dies when God needs him. I hope with these words to dispel some doubts, ”he began. Later, he congratulated his troops: “In the most varied places of our homeland, they persist in the fight and carry the banners of social justice and true democracy very high.” In addition, he celebrated that President Gustavo Petro is close to completing his first year in office, despite facing complex circumstances due to “the resistance of the powerful.”

“We want to extend our hand to the president again and invite him to take the next step. For our part, we are ready. In the meantime, all our structures must continue working for their political and military strengthening,” declared the dissident to express his willingness to advance in the peace talks that the group he heads with the Petro government has opened. Márquez, who signed the 2016 peace agreement, took up arms in 2019 after denouncing the alleged breach of the agreement. He leads Segunda Marquetalia, one of the main coordinators of dissident groups. The other is the so-called Central General Staff of Iván Mordisco, who never accepted the peace agreements.

Londoño was one of those who lamented the supposed death of his former comrade-in-arms a few weeks ago. “The alleged death of Iván Márquez is a cruel reflection of the maelstrom of war. A man of iron ideals dies whom in the midst of deep differences I always respected. A life that should have flourished in peace is extinguished. My condolences to his family ”, commented on Twitter. The previous year he had already expressed something similar to this newspaper when there were also rumors about the death of Márquez in Venezuela: “I take it for granted that he is dead. He was the same with the other three [Santrich, Romaña o El Paisa]. I feel very sad because we were partners”.

Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva also referred this Thursday to Iván Márquez’s message to dispel the rumors. “I always knew that he was alive, I hinted at it at some point (…) the truth is that he was never in danger of death at the time of the attack,” he said in statements to the media. Leyva and the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, had remarked on several occasions in the last month that the Government had not been able to verify the supposed death of the leader of the Second Marquetalia.

