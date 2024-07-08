Washington (dpa)

Medical examinations conducted on the ankle of Brazilian star Rodrigo proved that he did not suffer a serious injury during his country’s match against Uruguay in the South American Football Championship “Copa America 2024”, according to a press report.

Rodrigo was subjected to a violent tackle from Uruguay’s Nahitan Nandez during the two teams’ match in the quarter-finals of the Copa America, currently being held in the United States.

Nandez received a red card after the video assistant referee (VAR) technology proved that he deliberately hurt Rodrigo, who was substituted in the 87th minute of the match that ended with Uruguay winning on penalties, and he is suffering from difficulty walking.

The official website of the Spanish newspaper “AS” stated that the initial tests conducted on Rodrigo proved that he did not suffer from a serious problem, which made the officials of his team, Real Madrid, breathe a sigh of relief.

The newspaper indicated that Rodrigo will get a few days off before returning to the royal team’s training to prepare for the new season.

Real Madrid are set to begin preparations for the new season on July 15, with non-international players taking part, as the Spanish giants seek to retain the Spanish league and Champions League titles they won last season. Next season will also see them participate in the new edition of the Club World Cup in the United States, which will be held for the first time in its expanded format with 32 clubs instead of 7.