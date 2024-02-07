THE EUROPEAN DREAM! ✈️🇪🇸

According to information from Ekrem Konur, specialized in the international soccer transfer market, Real Betis and Sevilla would have sent scouts to follow the evolution of Rodrigo Huescas…

The Machine would not accept less than 5 million dollars 💰 pic.twitter.com/GG1RHAe7Dv

— Vamos Azul (@VamosCAzul) February 6, 2024