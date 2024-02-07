Cruz Azul is having a great start to the tournament, despite all the turbulence that the club experienced weeks ago on and off the field. Today the Celeste Machine seems much more on track and, for many, at least in the first 5 games that have been played, it is the Liga MX team that offers the best style of play on the field, which is why they are fourth in the general with a total score of 11 out of 15 possible.
Little by little, Martín Anselmi's work bears fruit, since the majority of players feel comfortable with the game system. The Argentine coach allows them to exploit their best virtues on the field.
This is the case of Rodrigo Huescas, who, whether as a starter or substitute, as a winger or winger, always has something to contribute to those in the country's capital, maintaining the great inertia of the last year and a half and not only maintaining, but opening increasingly its market within European football.
The most recent report states that both Betis and Sevilla have sent scouts to Mexico to monitor Huescas' performance in the following matches with Cruz Azul.
The two LaLiga clubs tend to have a lot of attachment to the Mexican market and see Rodrigo as a potential signing for the summer, this due to how complete he is both in attack and defense, in addition to his young age which makes him a much more appealing signing. At the moment there are no polls with the Machine, only monitoring of the Mexican.
#Rodrigo #Huescas #receive #polls #Spain
