The market for the machine has become complicated this week, when everything indicated that the club was fully prepared to retain each player of its star squad, the scenario changed, first with the request for termination of contract by Carlos Salcedo who seeks to leave Mexico for security reasons, now, another key man in Anselmi’s plans has one foot out of the capital of the country, it is Rodrigo Huescas, who will fly to Denmark.
At this point, there are advanced negotiations for the young Mexican to leave for Copenhagen, the best club in Denmark and one of the best trainers in Europe. Beyond the fact that the Danish team and Cruz Azul did not reach the agreement that all parties expected, the management of Huescas refuses to waste this opportunity, and in this case, the footballer will pay his own release clause of two and a half million dollars to achieve his leap to the best football on the planet.
For months, the relationship between the management of Huescas and the board of directors of the machine was complicated after the Mexican refused to sign the renewal on the recommendation of his agency, now, everything seems to be over. The machine is not happy with the ways of Rodrigo, who although he will be able to leave for Europe, will do so through the back door and practically in battle with the club that has trained him. This very weekend the transfer could be closed.
#Rodrigo #Huescas #close #finalizing #departure #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply