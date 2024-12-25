Rodrigo González Braojos is from Madrid, he is 31 years old and has cerebral palsy. Rodrigo has been one of the six candidates for this edition of Kilometers of Life Diplomas 2024 in recognition of young people from Madrid with cerebral palsy.

The six obtained a diploma that recognizes their contribution to their environment and society. Among the six, Rodrigo was awarded the main recognition. Álex Morillas, another young man with cerebral palsy and a regular collaborator with these awards and with Aspace Madrid, received the award he made with his 3D printer.

The Kilometers of Life Diplomas 2024 They were delivered thanks to the collaboration of Rehatrans, Theramex, Bobath Foundation and the Community of Madrid.

Rodrigo is part of the Confluye Association and at the same time participates in several associations where he carries out different activities. “I claim our rights, that are included in the United Nations Convention, and although there has been progress, many of them are not being made effective,” he explains.

“The recognition of Kilometers of Life Diplomas 2024 makes me very excited as it highlights my work and daily enthusiasm for growing as a person, carrying out activities and helping others“, says. “What I try to do is give back as much as possible to those around me for what they do for me by offering them my support and the best of my smiles.”

None of what he does would be possible without the full dedication of his parents. “I need support 24 hours a day, that’s why it’s vital importance of the figure of the personal assistant. Parents are getting older and won’t always be able to take care of me.”

Rodrigo depends twenty-four hours on his parents and claims the role of personal assistant. Provided by Rodrigo González

It is not the first time that Rodrigo receives recognition. The Asorbaex Association of Leganés distinguished him as a sunflower man. He also collaborates with them and for his work he was named godfather of functional diversity in the congresses of Hispanic letters that were held in 2022. “We stayed for a week and visited places such as El Toboso, Cuenca, Toledo, Consuegra, Leganés and the Real Monasterio del Escorial in tribute to César Vallejo, Miguel de Cervantes and Gabriel García Márquez . Currently, the V Congress of Sunflower Women and Men is being held virtually in homage to Miguel de Cervantes and I have participated as a godfather again.”

The relationship with sunflowers also comes from what they mean. “It is my favorite plant because they always look for light and provide feedback to each other. For me, light is energy, color, joy and happiness.”account.

In addition to his social commitment, Rodrigo is passionate about theater. Since 2019 he has been part of a theater group in the Sala Tarambana. “I think that theater helps us in many ways such as, for example, camaraderie, active listening, teamwork, etc. What I like most is that the classes are inclusive for all types of people and we have a great time.”





Fortunately, her theater classes are inclusive, something that is not always found in her daily life. Rodrigo also likes to travel a lot, although it is not unusual for him to encounter different barriers due to the lack of accessibility of many spaces. “Situations that I always report”account.

He is a sociable guy who likes to interact with others. “I believe that we all contribute something to society and I try to learn from each one“, says. He is optimistic. “I am usually happy almost always and enjoy what life offers me. Being optimistic helps us to overcome the obstacles that are presented to us in the best way and make life more pleasant for those around us.”

While continuing his collaboration with different associations, Rodrigo also prepare oppositions for people with disabilities in the category of ordinance in the general administration of the State. The exam will be next January 11.