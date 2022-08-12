From friends to rivals. In recent years, Rodrigo González and Karen Schwarz have starred in one of the most famous enmities of the peruvian television, Well, before cameras they have not had any qualms about sending each other hints or criticizing each other.

Currently, both TV presenters are in force in the small screen. One leading a show program and the other animating a well-known singing show. Do you want to know how their rivalry began? Next, we tell you all the details.

How was the enmity between Rodrigo González and Karen Schwarz born?

The enmity between both figures of entertainment was born in 2015, when Rodrigo González invited Stephanie Valenzuela to the program he was leading at the time. This action caused Schwarz’s annoyance because, on several occasions, the influencer had spoken ill of her husband, Ezio Oliva, and that is why the former beauty queen did not want to see her on the channel.

Karen Schwarz and Rodrigo Gonzales were good friends in the past. Photo: Rodrigo Gonzales/Facebook

As ‘Peluchín’ confessed between the lines, this episode made Schwarz ask the directors of Latina to fire him from his program, since he considered that he “treated her badly” when he took a picture with Valenzuela.

Since then, they started a conflict that caused the driver to file several lawsuits for defamation and psychological violence, since Rodrigo always mentioned her in his program as “dead fly” and other names. However, the accusation did not proceed.

Karen Schwarz to ‘Peluchín’: “Don’t mess with my daughter”

On one occasion, Rodrigo González published in his stories of Instagram a screenshot of Karen Schwarz with her youngest daughter. The former beauty queen, seeing her publication, exploded against “Peluchín”, pointing out that he could insult her if that made him happy, but that he should not mess with her daughter.

“ If you want, use videos to make fun of people, but not my daughter and don’t mess with my daughter . While it’s true, you were using my video because you had no other choice, even if you put your pileup on my daughter’s face, don’t mess with my daughter and I’m telling you the truth. She is a minor and she is my daughter, ”she sentenced.

Karen Schwarz warned Rodrigo Gonzales not to mess with his daughter. Photo: karenschwarzespinoza/Instagram

In response, Rodrigo González told her the following: “Karen Schwarz, listen carefully to what I am going to tell you with this threatening finger. I have not messed with your daughter, hey her, ridiculous. Now you are the standard-bearer of the movement with my daughter, do not mess around, ”she replied with a laugh.