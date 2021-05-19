He is not silent! Yahaira Plasencia surprised more than one by ensuring that the word ‘ulala’ It is widely used by Peruvians when they are enjoying a tasty meal. For a radio station in Puerto Rico, the salsa woman said that the title of her song has become a word widely used in Peru.

“More than all the part of the chorus of ‘u la laaa’, people like it when we want to eat something delicious. ‘Ulala’, we started to say like this, that has stuck a lot“Said the singer.

Following this statement, true to his style, Rodrigo González was quick to deny it and ensure that no one uses that expression in the country.

“No, love. She, the one who imposes fashion. She, the influencer who has changed our everyday speech for one of her world hits, don’t be a storyteller ”, said the popular ‘Peluchín’ in his program Amor y fuego.

“In no district, in no city, in no region, in no province, in no nothing, no one uses ‘ulala’ in Peru” , he expressed.

For her part, Gigi Miter said that she likes Yahaira’s song “Ulala”, but she said bluntly that it is not a word that Peruvians usually use to express that a meal is pleasant.

“Suddenly, at home, with her family (…) The word ‘ulala’ has not been positioned at that level,” said the driver.

Rodrigo González, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.