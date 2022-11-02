Rodrigo Gonzalez His extroverted and friendly personality is reflected in the striking decoration of his apartment, which has a color palette of metallic, gray and dark tones, where the touch of color is provided by the plants.

However, the driver of “Amor y fuego” gives heart to the whole piece by dedicating an exclusive space to hang photos with all the people he loves, including his mother, the businesswoman Lydia Lupis, and his current partner, the chef Salvatore.

What is the ‘Peluchín’ department like?

Hall, living room and dining room

“Everyone takes off their shoes before entering,” warns Rodrigo González when showing, in his Instagram stories, the hall of the apartment. In this stand out a metal cabinet with two large lamps and a wall with a mirror from floor to ceiling.

The centerpiece is the huge sculpture of a horse’s head, jutting out from the black wall.

Horse head sculpture in the Willax driver’s apartment. Photo: Rodrigo González/Instagram

The dinning room It is made up of a white table with a V-shaped base. Also three chairs similar to the Nora Capitone Isabelina model from the Spanish portal Madmu, whose base price is 163.00 euros per piece. A very similar style (except for the legs) is offered in Peru under the name Silla Deo Capitone for S/ 1,139.00.

Located in a corner of the room, the other seats in the dining room are replaced by an L-shaped bench, whose headboard covers almost the entire wall, with a padded and velvety appearance in a dark lead color.

On the table there is a pendant lamp with teardrops of approximately 10 lights and with fringes of smooth lampshades, which provide a delicate and sophisticated appearance.

A white rectangular rug delimits the space and separates it from the living room, where you can see a set of white furniture, a glass coffee table with metal edges, large plants in the corners and a low cabinet over the window with books and some sculptures little skulls.

Department of ‘Peluchín’: skull sculptures. Photo: Rodrigo González/Instagram

The wall that connects the dining room and part of the living room is covered with a mirror and has two teardrop-shaped lamps at each end. In front of this, another piece of furniture with the television is located.

Mirror-covered walls make Rodrigo González’s apartment look larger and more modern. Photo: Rodrigo González/Instagram

Kitchen

At the other end of the hall is the kitchen which, not being very large and spacious, achieves spaciousness with its white furniture. The double door refrigerator stands out.

In addition, it is here that Rodrigo González places, on a section of the wall and as a sanctuary, photographs of his happy moments.

Bedroom

The most intimate room in Rodrigo González’s apartment is definitely the bedroom, which retains all the aesthetics of the other rooms, with metal nightstands, a majestic capitoné headboard, from floor to ceiling, illuminated on its sides with lamps. that provide warm light.

There are also gray curtains with a rodon upholstered border. For his cats, Willax’s presenter placed a small armchair under the window, which has metallic armrests and quilted upholstered sides.

In front of the bed, another blank piece of furniture for the television.

How did Rodrigo González react during live tremor?

In one of the latest editions of “Amor y fuego”, Rodrigo González could not help speaking out about the strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9 that had the department of Ica as its epicenter. While the entertainment program broadcast a report on Austin Palao, the space set shook and the driver chose to send a message of solidarity.

“To the people of Ica we hope that everything is fine… October was already leaving without strong tremors, they say that there are always, but that we could have felt it,” he said.

The reaction of ‘Peluchín’ when receiving a costume from Elías Montalvo

Elías Montalvo went to the set of “Love and fire” to comment on how he has been making a living in Peru and took the opportunity to bring Halloween costumes to the hosts of the program as a gift.

However, Rodrigo González’s reaction gave rise to talk since a gift like Elías’s was not expected, which was a dress for a lady. “ Have you gone crazy or what do you have? I thought you brought something for me ”, indicated the bewildered presenter

What is the relationship between ‘Peluchín’ and Jefferson Farfán?

Rodrigo González surprised locals and strangers by saying that he had a warm friendship with the soccer player Jefferson Farfán, the same one that soon came to an end because the co-driver of “Amor y fuego” had to talk about him on his television platform.