In the recent edition of Amor y fuego, this Friday, March 19, Rodrigo González announced that he was acquitted of the judicial process for a defamation complaint that he filed Lourdes Sacín.

The journalist sued the presenter of TV for a series of comments and qualifications against her in the remembered program Amor, amor, amor.

After more than 4 years, the resolution was given in the third instance. The lawyer Iván Paredes issued the resolution of the Supreme Court.

“They ordered that the proceedings be definitively archived, their judicial records be annulled and the coercion measures issued against them be lifted,” he stressed.

Rodrigo gonzalez He has been facing various legal proceedings for his comments to television personalities such as Karen Schwarz and Cathy Sáenz.

Alexandra Horler outraged with Rodrigo González

Sports journalist Alexandra Horler rejected the macho phrases that Rodrigo González released in one of his editions of Amor y fuego.

She shared on her YouTube channel the interview with Jefferson Farfán. In this regard, the driver slipped a series of comments on his program.

“If it were a man doing the interview, that wouldn’t happen, right? But for being a woman does she take me as a piece of meat on sale that is there for something else? What if we respect each other’s work (just as I do his and I don’t mess with him) and we stop encouraging machismo? Or because I am a woman, I cannot interview footballers and that I be respected? “, The communicator wrote on Twitter.

Alexandra Hörler rejects Rodrigo González’s comment and calls him macho

Rodrigo González, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.