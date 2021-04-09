Rodrigo gonzalez He made reference to his relationship with Magaly Medina during the broadcast of his show program. After a question from his partner, the driver said he was not clear about the reasons for his estrangement.

“I don’t know what happened and I don’t understand (…) I’ve known her since I was 17 years old. There was a time when we were together for a long time because sometimes we worked together, but then I went to live far away (…) When I’m on television there is something that happens and something that changes ”, He said.

Willax’s character also responded to Magaly Medina for some recent statements, in which she indicated that only her close circle can have an opinion on her life and relationships.

“To have an opinion on this, you don’t have to be a friend, acquaintance, or family. He thinks because he is a public figure who has opened the doors of his life. (…) He wants to tell the rest of us how to do our work, “he said. Rodrigo gonzalez.

Magaly Medina minimizes friendship with Rodrigo González

The ATV driver was uncomfortable with the comments made by Rodrigo González after his separation from Alfredo Zambrano. The presenter of Amor y fuego revealed that he considered that the notary was not the right one for his colleague.

Given these comments, Magaly Medina assured that no person has enough information to talk about his ex-relationship and that it is only his close friends who know the true reasons for his divorce, referring to the figure of Willax.

“My little circle, my real friends, is not on television, those around us can attest to the beautiful love story that we live … Let the rest fill their mouths with speculation, I don’t care, I don’t care, because I know what the reason is, “he said during the broadcast of his program.

