Do you miss them? Rodrigo Gonzalez He made a mistake during the broadcast of “Love and Fire” that left him speechless. The TV host suffered a slip when updating viewers on a note from Sebastian Yatra and Aitana in “The voice Kids” of Spainbut —instead of mentioning Willax— he recalled his previous television house located in San Felipe. “For those who just turned on the air of Latina. Oh, from Latina, sorry”said the presenter, covering his mouth in shock and then laughing at the confusion.

“This never happened, see why interrupt me. Well, it was many years, sorry I missed it, it had never happened to me, it’s the first time it’s happened to me”, added the popular ‘Peluchín’ when trying to justify his mistake. Later, he stated that he felt very happy being in Willax TV.

