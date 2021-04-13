Rodrigo González, program host Love and fire, made a request to viewers during the last broadcast of the Willax show.

This Tuesday, April 12, the television presenter interrupted the entertainment space schedule to ask his followers to help get a ICU bed for your partner.

“We are going to take advantage of this moment to make this request for one of our colleagues that we value. We want to have him back with us. He is Don Fidel, he is our partner. You urgently need an ICU bed. He is in the Rebagliati hospital ”, he said Gonzalez.

“He is very dear to us and we want to have him back, soon,” added the entertainer expressing his concern. Through his social networks, he shared the same message, attaching phone numbers for those who want to show solidarity.

Love and fire confirms COVID-19 cases

As it is remembered, at the end of March, the Willax program went off the air after being confirmed positive cases of coronavirus. Through a statement, the channel issued that the space would be temporarily out of tune.

After his return to the screens, Rodrigo González spoke out giving details of the event.

“We are back on your screen after a few days of getting to safety. At first, we thought it was just one member of our team, but it turns out that three of us fell. Well, three fell, I say ‘we fell’ because we are a team, we have taken tests on all of them, ”said ‘Peluchín’.

