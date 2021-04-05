After a week of absence, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter they met again with their entire audience through the Willax signal. Amor y fuego had to stop broadcasting for a few days after some of its workers contracted the coronavirus.

However, recently the popular ‘Peluchín’ delighted all his followers by announcing his return to the program after undergoing a molecular test and testing negative for COVID-19.

Thus, this Monday, April 5, both drivers appeared again in front of the entertainment space and explained that, despite the meticulous protocols that have been followed to avoid contagion, three of the production team workers had contracted the disease .

“We are back on your screen after a few days of putting them to safety, at first we thought it was only one member of our team, but it turns out that we fell three. Good, three fell, I say ‘we fell’ because we are a team, we have taken exams to all”Commented the presenter.

Likewise, Gigi Miter assured that the infected people are stable and wished them their speedy recovery: “that they recover soon ”.

It is important to mention that both Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter have undergone two tests to rule out COVID-19 last week and this Monday a third test was performed again, with negative result.

