Rodrigo González spoke about the controversial novel in which Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos will participate in america television. It is important to remember that yesterday, during the intermission of the game Peru vs. Paraguayan, the television channel premiered the preview of ‘Forgive me’, the new series that will bring together the ex-spouses. Many users were surprised to see them together, especially when, hours later, Fiorella Retiz came out to accuse the actor of threatening her to prevent her from telling more details about her supposed romance.

‘Peluchín’ was no stranger to this issue and pointed out that Aldo and Érika want to profit from the scandal that caused their separation: “All of us who are on the screen make television, but do you know what bothers me? That someone points out and accuses and wants to let the public know that what we are all seeing is not how we are seeing it, but how we are seeing it We are interpreting. You make a soap opera with your wife that you cuckolded, you both play protagonists, you put the title ‘Forgive me’ and the poster is you two, are we the ones who are playing with the morbid? who play with the morbidity are you”.

