Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter were no strangers to commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent publication on Instagram, where he announced the death of his newborn son. In the latest edition of “Love and fire” this Monday, April 18, the driver was moved by the difficult moment that the footballer has been going through with his partner Georgina Rodríguez.

The presenter sympathized with ‘CR7’, who was waiting for the birth of his two children. “That dichotomy, as it is the happiest day and at the same time the saddest, because your daughter has come, but you were waiting for two”, commented the popular ‘Peluchín’. “You have to leave everything in God’s hands,” he added.

“Time is the only one that helps to overcome, because there are things that are never overcome. Simply that one has the strength to help cope with it, which is not the same as getting used to it, because many people say: ‘no, with time it will pass’. No, it doesn’t happen to you, you find the answers and the strength and the teaching to know how to survive and get ahead, but Those are things that you can’t get over. (…) What they are going through is actually very sad.” narrowed down

Driver praises the presence of Flavia Laos at Coachella

The influencer Flavia Laos traveled to the United States to enjoy the Coachella 2022 festival. After that, the presenters of “Amor y fuego” highlighted the presence of the Peruvian at the event held in California. “Good that festival. He is years old. all country. What luck that they pay you everything!” Miter said at first. Immediately, Rodrigo González expressed: “Look at our ambassador, Gigi. You realize? There he is, representing our country.”

Rodrigo González assures that Renzo Schuller will return to EEG

On April 14, Rodrigo González made an impressive revelation for the followers of “This is war”. The figure of Willax television detailed that Renzo Schuller will be the replacement for María Pía in the competition reality show. “They joke all the time with the possibility that María Pía has less time left for the show every day because Renzo Schuller returns (…) It is confirmed, I will sign that for you, but while his contract with Latina ends, he is doing time . María Pía is there to cover her super friend and producer Peter Fajardo, ”he said.