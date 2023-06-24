rodrigo gonzalez He could not stop commenting on the recent announcement by Gisela Valcárcel, who on Thursday, June 22, told her followers that this year we will not see her in charge of a television program. For this reason, in the latest edition of “Love and Fire”, the presenter took a few minutes to talk about the figure of América TV. As you remember, every Monday ‘Peluchín’ criticized the Saturday program that Ethel Pozo’s mother had.

“Hey, Gisela has reappeared with a statement saying that this year she will not appear in front of cameras. She will dedicate herself to producing everything that you will see on that screen (América TV). Oh, no! Now whose Are we going to cut Mondays? (…) Well, we are dejected with the news (…)”, said Willax’s character.

