Rodrigo Gonzalez He made all his followers happy by announcing good news: the complaint filed by Susana Umbert was filed. The host of “Love and Fire” appeared last May 16 with his lawyer to clarify the process of this judicial matter and they assured that the judge decided to put an end to this lawsuit. As you remember, ‘Peluchín’ was accused of gender violence by the producer due to the nicknames he had towards her when he called her “kills programs”.

Complaint against Rodrigo González was filed

The defense of ‘Peluchín’ spoke about the result that the complaint achieved in the first instance and that favored Susana Umbert, however, she clarified that an investigation could not be continued because it was concluded that this is not a case of violence against gender or harassment.

“At first, Susana Umbert, like the other three characters, denounced Rodrigo for violence against women, indeed that case was filed, but in the end it was not that, they decided to put harassment. She appealed and the superior prosecutor has already issued his final resolution. Everywhere she has lost. You are not misogynistic by any means”, the lawyer began by saying.

What did Rodrigo González say?

For his part, Rodrigo González regretted that complaints have been filed against him without a consistent argument. “All with the same complaints, lawyers, victims (…) How is life, look where Umbert is, Karen Schwarz. They are not looking for civil compensation, but to put me in prison… We are going to sink it, “he said.

