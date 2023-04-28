Driver Rodrigo Gonzalez received a sentence that implies the payment of 30,000 soles in favor of the lawyer Katty Pamela Cachay Carmelo for the crime of aggravated defamation. In addition, she must comply with a series of rules of conduct to avoid a stronger sanction. The ruling comes after the Willax presenter issued information about the complainant, which would not be of public interest, on her social network. In addition, according to the official document, he could not justify that his opinions were part of his show program.

What rules will Rodrigo González have to follow?

According to the ruling document, Rodrigo Gonzalez You will have to follow certain rules of behavior in the following months. You may not change your address or leave the city without the authorization and knowledge of the Court. In addition, it must be presented once a month at the Biometric Registration and Control Office of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima.

Likewise, do not frequent places of dubious reputation, do not commit the crime in question again and comply with the payment of civil reparation filed.

Rodrigo González was sentenced for defamation of the lawyer Katty Cachay. Photo: Composition/LR/Capture Willax/Judicial Branch

‘Peluchín’ must pay 30,000 repair soles

part of the sentence of Rodrigo Gonzalez It implies that he pay the sum of 30,000 soles in favor of the lawyer Katty Cachay, who denounced him for defamation after statements on his social networks. To do this, you have a period of one month to make the corresponding deposit effective.

“The sum of 30,000 soles, the amount that the sentenced Rodrigo González Lupis must pay for Civil Reparation, in favor of the plaintiff Katty Pamela Cachay Carmelo, within a term of 30 days, under penalty of revoking the Reserve of Conviction “, sign the document.

Sentence of Rodrigo González. Photo: Superior Court of Justice of Lima

Why ‘Peluchín must pay 30,000 repair soles?

This last April 27, the sentence of Rodrigo Gonzalez surprised everyone, because after being denounced for defamation, he will have to pay the lawyer the amount of 30,000 soles within a period of no more than 30 days Katty Cachay. In case of not complying with this and other norms established in the document to which The Republic had access, it could be passed to other instances.

Rodrigo González was sentenced by the Judiciary. Photo: diffusion

What consequences would Rodrigo González suffer if he did not comply with the driving rules?

Rodrigo Gonzalez must comply with the Standards of Conduct imposed by the Judiciary, whose objectives are to ensure that the convicted person does not engage in this type of illegal conduct again and that he respects the rights of the aggrieved person. It should be noted that if the popular “Peluchín” does not abide by any of these rules, the court could revoke the suspension of the sentence.

“All this under penalty of imposing the measures indicated in article 65 of the Penal Code in case of non-compliance”, indicates the document.

