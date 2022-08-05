Rodrigo Gonzalez He has managed to earn the credibility and affection of viewers for his years of experience on the small screen. For more than a decade, ‘Peluchín’ has accompanied the public during lunchtime with the latest shows.

However it was not always so. He knows how his career started before he had his own show.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo González criticizes Magaly for showing her bags: “You become ‘Chibolina'”

What did Rodrigo González do before becoming ‘Peluchín’?

To everyone’s surprise, the driver was not always interested in entertainment. His beginnings on television began when he was just a child and appeared as a model in a soda commercial.

In the last few hours, a video has been released in which Rodrigo González appears in a beverage advertising spot in 1987, when he was just 9 years old.

Rodrigo Gonzalez and Magaly

At 17 years old, Rodrigo Gonzalez He worked as a production assistant for Magaly Medina and made a few appearances on her show. At that time, he was quite nervous and still did not have the dominance in front of the cameras that he handles today.

Rodrigo González worked for Magaly Medina. Photo: ATV capture

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo González on Ezio Oliva’s show: “25,000 soles for singing silly songs”

Rodrigo González in “Hello everyone”

After completing his studies in Communication Sciences, Rodrigo Gonzalez he became a reporter for the morning show, later having his own show block space.

Due to his frankness in expressing his comments, “Peluchín” won the hearts of the public, but he also had detractors. His time in the magazine was very brief, but thanks to his charisma he managed to obtain a greater presence on television.

Rodrigo González in “Lemon lime”

Gone is the morning schedule to make way for the midday shows. In “Lima limon”, González had his block of ‘teddies’the one he shared with Laura Huarcayo, Carlos Vílchez, Ernesto Pimentel and Joselito Carrera.

It is here where he manages to gain greater dominance on a TV set and improves his performance. In addition, his peculiar nickname of ‘Peluchín’ is reinforced.

Rodrigo González in “Lime lemon”. Photo: capture of Latina

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña: witness tells how much the proposal cost

Rodrigo González in “Love, love, love”

“Amor, amor, amor” is a show program that was born in 2010 by the Latina signal and was the one that consolidated the career of Rodrigo Gonzalez, in fact it is for the one that more it is currently recognized.

Initially, ‘Rodri’ was Janin Leal’s partner, but in 2013 Gigi Miter appeared, and since then they have formed the ideal driving duo. Unfortunately, the program came to an end in 2018 after a disagreement between the figures of the channel.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter in “Love, love, love”. Photo: Rodrigo González/ Instagram

Did Rodrigo González help Magaly enter Latina TV?

The driver of “Love and fire” is currently estranged from Magaly Medina, however, it was not always so. There was a time when “Urraca” hosted a news program on Latina TV, this was thanks to the persuasion of “Peluchín” to convince Susana Umbert to let her examine her join that channel.

“I was a witness that Rodrigo made all the moves with Susana Umbert so that Magaly enters Latina”, commented Gigi Miter after the driver was described as “ungrateful” for his former friendship with Magaly.

“Love and Fire”

“Amor y fuego” is the current program of the host together with Gigi Mitre, Willax’s television space was born in 2020 and marked the return to the small screen of both and has managed to position himself as one of the favorites in the audience.