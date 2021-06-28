Rodrigo González, better known as ‘Peluchín’, has become one of the most relevant celebrities of the moment. Driver has carried out the program Amor y Fuego with Gigi Miter in a television space where they usually inform their viewers of the daily events of the national show business.

The television figure spent a few days in Miami on the occasion of his vacation, where he also took the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and was also captured with who would be his new partner. And this Monday, June 28, Rodrigo González returned to conducting his program and gave details of what was his journey through North American lands.

However, the popular ‘Peluchín’ avoided talking about his new love relationship despite being encouraged by Gigi Miter to do so. The Amor y Fuego host pointed out that he will continue to maintain the protocols against the coronavirus despite being fully immunized.

“Together again after a few days of rest and returning vaccinated. We are both already vaccinated, safer and more calm, and without lowering our guard, with the immune system on top. I have not missed (the programs), I have even seen them on the road through the application. I have seen the predictions they made and everything that has happened in show business lorcha. I’m going to tell you: I have had an incredible time and I have had incredible days, “he said with a very happy face.

Rodrigo González is captured in Miami with who would be his new partner

Despite being its driver, Rodrigo González was a victim of the urracos of his own program when he was caught with his new boyfriend. Amor y Fuego did not reveal further details of the couple, although everything indicates that the name of the new person in the life of ‘Peluchín’ would be Salvatore.

