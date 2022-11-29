gianmarco He was contacted, once again, by the production of “Love and Fire” to ask him the reason for his attitude towards the program’s reporters. The singer was surprised to admit that he was “angry” at the Willax program and blamed Rodrigo González for the discredit he had caused due to his comments.

“People keep telling me that I am arrogant, that I am a despot. Can you believe that 30,000 people stopped following me on social networks? I am against the fact that he has spoken, starting with my marriage, which is no longer there. Does that seem fair to you?” said.

Rodrigo González responds to Gian Marco

After exposing Gian Marco’s statements, ‘Peluchín’ did not remain silent and clarified that he has lost followers because of his attitude and not because of the comments that have been made on the program. In addition, he warned that the singer was trying to turn the reporter against him.

“Where do you want to go, Gian Marco, with these statements? Did you want to turn my reporter against me? Did you want her to realize that she could do better, because in the end I hang the medal? I felt like I was trying to turn her against me,” he said.

Gian Marco sends a message to Rodrigo González

Gian Marco turned to Rodrigo González and accepted that he is angry with “Love and fire”. “I have a very big rage towards your program. Can you give me that license?” Said the national singer-songwriter.