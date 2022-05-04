Rodrigo Gonzalez does not approve of the romance of Sergio Pena Y Tepha Loza. ‘Peluchín’, who was recently surprised by his enthusiasm when he saw Flavia Laos and Austin Palao affectionately on the set of “Amor y fuego”, affirms that the romantic messages between the player and the reality girl are happening at an accelerated rate.

Rodrigo González: “She is more excited”

During the last edition of “Amor y fuego”, Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter did a review with the updates of the relationship between Sergio Pena Y Tepha Loza. After listening to the member of “This is war”, ‘Peluchín’ was surprised because Melissa Loza’s younger sister feels a lot of confidence in the soccer player.

“She is the cabal, she has called herself ‘the cabal of the selection’, look at her! She is excited. She is a little more excited (than Sergio Peña) ”, insisted the television host. In addition, the presenter and his partner confirmed that the romance between the two has occurred so unexpectedly that it is not known exactly when they began to feel something more than friendship.

Another detail that the duo highlighted is that, so far, Sergio Peña has not done any live broadcast to confirm everything that has been said with the reality girl, as he did in his past relationships.

What has Tepha Loza said about Sergio Peña?

During the morning of Tuesday, May 3, Tepha Loza revealed before the cameras of “+ Shows” that his relationship with Sergio Pena It means a new stage for her. Regarding the distance between the two, the model ensures that the two know how to organize themselves. Recall that the player plays in Sweden.

“It is knowing how to handle it, nothing more. He has my support, he has a career to take care of and I want him to continue like this. I do not want them to put it in media issues because it is not part of it. I have a super clean image”, commented the member of “This is war”.

Is Tepha Loza officially in a Sergio Peña relationship?

Apparently, Tepha Loza Y Sergio Pena They are officially a couple. During her last visit to the set of “In everyone’s mouths”, the member of “This is war” took several minutes not to clear all doubts about her new relationship. “I am excited. As I say again, I’m happy, I’m going through a super nice moment. I haven’t been through this beautiful moment in a long time and now that I’m living it I want to take great care of it, “she commented.