Rodrigo González referred loud and clear to the controversial separation between Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa María. In the latest edition of ‘Love and Fire’, ‘stuffed animal‘ revealed that he felt doubts about the couple’s true intentions when announcing their breakup. This after the model and the singer have exposed this issue on various television programs in recent days. What did the driver say? Willax Television? Find out in this note.

What did Rodrigo González say about the separation of Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa María?

Rodrigo Gonzalez gave his point of view on the end of the marriage Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa Maria. The television host does not believe that this relationship has really ended, but rather that they are using the controversy to get media exposure.

“I don’t know what to think about that. I’m serious. I don’t doubt that Romina and Jean Paul have done a great job, well not him because he is the father, but she as a good couple with Angie’s children, but I’m going to say it. This last little fight, this last announcement, I don’t believe it“said ‘Peluchín’.

“This divorce announcement sounds like a ‘marketer’ to me, that’s how it smells… The thing is, when you make the decision to announce that you are divorcing… if your return depended on a nice message, it’s just a fight or argument or bad day, but you don’t use that to… Strange, it lends itself to suspicion”, said the television host.

What message did Jean Paul Santa María send to Romina Gachoy?

Romina Gachoy communicated with reporters from the ‘América Hoy’ program and spoke about her separation with the vocalist of Gran Orquesta Internacional. “Above all, he is focused on improving. I am positive, to give my best. If we do not resolve things, we will still look for the best for our children,” said the blonde model.

For this reason, the production of the Ethel Pozo show gave Romina a surprise that Jean Paul prepared for her. It was a video for the Uruguayan where she dedicated romantic words to him. “Hello, beautiful thing, hello, beauty of my heart, doll of my soul. I wanted to take advantage of the situation to greet you and tell you openly how much I love you and that I am very happy for you,” Santa María said.