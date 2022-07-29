The host of Willax Television Rodrigo Gonzalez better known as ‘Toddler’ He has had harsh words against the esoteric seer Reinaldo Dos Santos, since he considers that in recent times his predictions have not been correct. As is known, the self-styled “Prophet of America” ​​has assured that the Peruvian team was going to qualify for Qatar 2022, for which he had to apologize. Also in the years 2011 and 2021 he predicted the possible victory of Keiko Fujimori, an event that never happened.

‘Peluchín’ official host of “Amor y Fuego”. Photo: Instagram capture

Gigi Miter’s partner has come to classify the esoteric celebrity as a “charlatan”. “Don’t talk to me about that charlatan, that is the highest of charlatans. He has more mistakes… than a hundred nonsense, one has to link him, “said González.

“You don’t hit one”

“Do you remember Hayimi? Tremendous charlatan. Mossul had some hits, especially in football, but in politics he doesn’t hit one. Ágata Lys seems to me one of the most successful, I think that of all, she is the one that fails the least, ”said the animator, whose opinions were supported by his program partner.

“Production tells you what to say”

The show host has also hinted that Dos Santos would not have his own predictions, since he would follow what the producers of the programs where he appears tell him.

‘Peluchín’ also criticized Reinaldo dos Santos in 2018 for pointing out that Paolo Guerrero “was not going to go” to the World Cup in Russia. Photo: composition/LR/Latina TV.

“There are some who don’t hit a single one. When they get it right, it’s because the people from the production of the program tell him the previews of what’s coming. In other words, the only thing the charlatan Dos Santos gets right is when someone from America tells him“, ‘Peluchín’ concluded.