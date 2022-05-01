Rodrigo Gonzalez attacked Néstor Villanueva, who shared a thoughtful message on social networks after being accused of psychologically abusing Flor Polo. This time, the driver in his “Love and fire” program on Wednesday, April 27, mocked the publication made by the cumbiambero.

The interpreter of “Don’t take me away from her” described himself and told what he would be going through in these last days. “I am Nestor. I have experienced the evil of the world and I have suffered much. Instead of being mean though, I choose to be kind and do my part to make the world a better place. Life is not easy, and I don’t want to bring more negativity into the world. I prefer to be a shining light that inspires hope in others during difficult times”, he posted on his Instagram account.

After reading the singer’s message, the presenter attacked. “I am Nestor Pons, this has to be a joke. Has he posted this? Do not play like this because we are live. He has also put it on his WhatsApp profile, I’m dying, he has no face, he has no shame ”, he expressed.

Presenter praises youtuber’s interview with Érika Villalobos

The hosts of “Amor y fuego” compared the interviews of youtuber Carlos Orozco and “Arriba mi gente” with Érika Villalobos. “She (Érika Villalobos) has accepted because she is her (Gianella Neyra’s) friend and she knows that she is not going to put her in trouble,” she specified. He then analyzed Orozco’s interview. “It is clear that Carlos Orozco also conducted an interview with respect and empathy. We are seeing more information. Here it was more illuminating,” he added.

Rodrigo González questions Tepha Loza and Sergio Peña

On Tuesday, January 26, Tepha Loza confirmed her relationship with Sergio Peña with a publication on social networks. The news has not only surprised the companions of the reality girl, but also the show hosts, since the popular “Peluchín” was disoriented in this love story. “Isn’t he supposed to be dating Lorena Celis? Well no. Lorena Celis lent herself to that and now they say ‘love’ with a person who was not on the scene. Tepha Loza (…) What movie did we miss? Sergio Peña had Tepha Loza in his sights? What kind of surreal script is this?” she added.

Rodrigo González outraged with Vladimir Cerrón

The television presenter did not hesitate to share his displeasure with Vladimir Cerrón and through his Twitter account he left a harsh comment for the secretary general. As is known, Cerrón later caused controversy due to an interview he gave for “Canal N”, in which he spoke of the change in Peru’s constitution, which would include a “plan b” by the party. “C for corrupt, no matter how unpunished you think you are. Every pig gets its San Martin. He will touch you ”, was what ‘Peluchín’ wrote.

Rodrigo Gonzáles and the proposal for Amor y Fuego to visit several cities

Rodrigo Gonzales declared, along with his partner Gigi Miter, that they seek to broadcast their program in other parts of the country. This happened when they talked about the constant trips of Flavia Laos and they proposed to the producer to have the same dynamic.

“We said that we were going to do it every Friday, but Renzo’s ideas run away,” ‘Peluchín’ joked about his producer. Later, the hosts proposed a short list of cities in which they wish to present their program: “First destination: Puerto Palmeras. We can go to Cusco, Iquitos, Arequipa, Trujillo, where could we go?