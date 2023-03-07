Rodrigo Gonzalez gave his opinion about the event that Joselito Carrera starred in when he had an inappropriate exchange of words with the National Police of Peru, whose agents intervened him last night while intoxicated. As is known, the host of “Emprendedor ponte las pilas” appeared on “Send whoever is in charge” to tell his version of the facts; however, he never made mea culpa about his fault and rather, justified his behavior. Faced with this fact, the Willax TV presenter did not remain silent and criticized him.

Rodrigo González criticizes Joselito Carrera’s reaction

“He appeared on another program and, in the style of John Kelvin, he brought in God and that he is a very believer. Apparently he handles himself like this, ”the driver of“ Amor y Fuego, Rodrigo González, said at the beginning. “He is a presenter of ‘Get your batteries on’ and that’s why they got their batteries to clean it up,” he added.

Subsequently, Rodrigo González was very critical of Joselito and considered that, no matter how well known one may have with the PNP, one does not have the right to react violently with the uniformed officers. “They have taken more than what is allowed and you still get arrogant… you say you are close to the Police and if the Police say stop, stop, there is no question,” he said.

Joselito Carrera defends himself

For his part, Joselito Carrera took advantage of the space he had in “Send whoever is in charge” to express his disagreement with the way in which he was intervened. “We were going to a nearby hotel to rest (…) We had both drunk, so I ask (the policeman) what was wrong (…) The first officers had a way that the second officer did not have,” he stated.