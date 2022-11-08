Gian Marco He is in the eye of the storm after having responded in a bad way to the reporter of “Amor y fuego” and having minimized the program. The statements of the Peruvian singer have generated outrage on social networks because it is not the first time that he is accused of reacting with arrogance.

For his part, the driver Rodrigo González defended his television space and lamented the reaction of the national artist. “I feel sorry because it is unnecessary, totally avoidable. Minimize the reporter. That’s why we presenters have a team that does its job. Yes, that’s how you make a living, yes, that’s how Gigi and I make a living“, expressed the popular ‘Peluchín’.