Yailin and Anuel have shaken the press with their recent accusations, in which the singer assures that the reggaeton player physically assaulted her when she was pregnant, among other things. “You left me without a dollar, you stole the only money I had in my name, my clothes, the garments, you left me with nothing,” added the Dominican. Faced with this, the drivers of “Love and Fire” commented on the issue and were disappointed to see how international artists air their problems on social networks.

“It has gotten out of control, they have become involved in a series of accusations (…) (Anuel) has been accused of being a thief, of having hit Yailin when she was pregnant. He has said, on her side, that she had threatened him, that if one day things did not turn out the way he wanted, he was going to do my *** ”, said ‘Peluchín’. “What idols are there now, who are ex-convicts, what crimes too, and he is Karol G’s ex,” he concluded.

