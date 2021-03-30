Rodrigo González was excited to announce on social networks that Love and fire it will continue to air next year. The television host announced that he renewed his contract to continue leading the show space.

Through the stories of Instagram, shared a news item that reported the continuity of the agreement with Willax. ‘We have love and fire for a while’, the publication replicated by the influencer was titled.

With a short text, he assured that the show will continue to accompany its viewers during the next year. “We continue to air Willax Television throughout 2022 as an entertainment image.”

Rodrigo González did not miss the opportunity to thank his followers for the tuning, who accompanied him on his return to television almost two years after completing his working alliance with Latina.

“Thank you for choosing us, family! Love and fire, the channel’s number one program, ”concluded the message of the popular journalist who also shares content and news through his Instagram account.

Hernando de Soto will give an interview for Amor y fuego

Rodrigo González and Gigi MitrThey announced the participation of the presidential candidate for a next edition of Amor y Fuego. Days ago, the candidate for National Renovation, Rafael López Aliaga, declined the invitation of the program.

Unlike his opponent, Hernando de Soto did confirm his arrival on the television set. “This Wednesday (March 31) I will be in Love and Fire because I do not come,” the politician is heard saying in the video broadcast by Willax.

